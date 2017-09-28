Cashel Lions Fashion Show

Cashel Lions Club will hold their annual fashion show on Friday, October 6th at Brú Ború. It promises to be a night of glitz and glamour. Anyone who has attended the event in the past knows that the Lions go out of their way to make it an evening to remember. Commencing with a wine and cheese (kindly sponsored by Tipperary Co-Op) reception at 7 pm, when the attending ladies light up the place with their glamourous outfits, it progresses to the fashion show itself, where a collection of local models, male and female, strut along the cat walk showing off the latest fashions available in shops in Cashel and and further afield. The following shops will show their fashions: Lady Lorna Designer Emporium, Kilkenny, Kinane’s Communion, Mr. Mister Communion & Uptown Girl, Cashel, Bronagh Marron Designs, Carrickmacross, Second Chance, Cashel Social Services, Heidi Higgins, Portlaoise, Fran and Jane & In The Wardrobe, Clonmel, Klassy Lady & Klassy lady Hats, Cahir, Lár na Páirce & Carraig Donn, Thurles. The event is a major fundraiser for the Lions and they are looking forward to the tremendous support they have received on previous occasions. They are grateful for this support, which is given so generously by the people of Cashel and District. The funds they receive cover the many areas of service they give to the community. As well as the better known services such as educational bursaries under the Corby-Meaney bequest, the senior citizens holiday and Christmas party, there are also other activities that reach out to primary and secondary school pupils, Third World aid such as the Christmas Shoebox Appeal, Sight First and educational services in Brazil, and the many calls the club gets from ordinary people, who fall on hard times and need a lifting hand. The income from the fashion show helps the club to fund these services and they would like everyone who contributes €20 for a ticket to know that as well as enjoying a splendid evening of entertainment, they will be making a substantial contribution to the many and varied activities of the Cashel Lions Club.