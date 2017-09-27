Diversions in place following Tipperary road crash
The N52 Nenagh/ Borrisokane road, just south of Ardcroney, has been closed due to a crash earlier this evening. Gardai are attending the scene and diversions have been put in place.
Due to heavy rainfall motorists are being advised to take extra caution on the roads.
#TIPPERARY #N52 Nenagh/Borrisokane Rd is closed just south of Ardcroney due to a crash. Diversions in place. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 27, 2017
