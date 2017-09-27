Tipperary Business Awards, nominees for Best Family Business and Best Sports/Arts/Tourism

As the weeks are drawing closer to the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards, which will take place on October 13th 2017, we have the pleasure of featuring six more nominees in this week’s feature.

Best Family Business Award

Sponsored by O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill & Co

O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the South East. Offering a full range of services from compliance work to business, financial advisory and tax planning, the experience gained from over forty years in business has helped our clients develop and expand their businesses to become leaders in their fields. Practical and meaningful solutions are given to all issues allowing the business owner to concentrate on developing their enterprise to its maximum.

Nominees for Best Family Business Award

Clancy Construction

Founded by Mr. John Clancy in 1947 and celebrating 70 years in business, Clancy has developed into a strong and innovative organisation, with vast experience in all sectors of the construction industry throughout Ireland. The company has its headquarters in Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

We take a partnership approach to every project as we are large enough for economics of scale but small enough for personal relationship.

Clancy are known as a contractor who is more interested in working with the client and design team in a collaborative manner to bring the project to a successful conclusion for all involved.

Clancy believe for construction projects to be successful the client must be satisfied with the finished product and that it exceeds their expectations.

Cashel Blue Cheese

Established over 30 years, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers is a 100 per cent family owned Irish specialty focused food business located on a farm in rural Tipperary, 10 miles from Cashel. The business is respected both nationally and internationally for their unique blue cheeses, Cashel Blue and Crozier Blue. The small business has an extraordinary reach, 50 per cent of production is exported, without over exposure to any single market or segment. Employing a team of 27, 97 percent of the ingredients are sourced within a maximum of 25km of the cheese house, representing a truly Tipperary product.

Duggan Vet Supplies

Duggan Veterinary Supplies is a family-owned veterinary pharmaceutical supplier, based in Holycross, Co Tipperary. Established in the early 1980’s with its sole mission to supply high quality products to the Irish animal health market, Duggan Veterinary now employs 14 of our staff from the surrounding areas. In cooperation with Irish veterinarians, their input has helped Duggan Veterinary grow to be one of the key partners of the Irish veterinary industry, where it caters for all species, including pigs, poultry, cats and dogs, equine and its core species, bovine. With a client base spread throughout the 32 counties, we support this important industry with a team of 6 account managers, each technically proficient in and dedicated to a specific species or product area. In recent years, following significant investment in R&D, many new products have now been developed for export. This has resulted in Duggan Veterinary establishing an additional and growing commercial presence in many agricultural markets throughout Europe.

Best Sports/Arts/Tourism Award

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. It develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg, offering among others, interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease, and cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms. Further, it provides spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain.

Boston Scientific was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and currently has 27,000 employees worldwide. It employs approximately 1,000 people in Clonmel where it designs, develops and manufactures pacemakers, defibrillators, spinal cord stimulators and deep brain stimulators. Boston Scientific has operated in Clonmel since 1999 and its dedication to advancing science for life helps patients around the globe live longer, healthier lives.

Nominees for Best Sports/Arts/Tourism Award

Danny Ryan Music Shop

Danny Ryan was an accomplished musician, composer, author, Deelakord inventor and music educator. Danny and his wife Hannah started Danny Ryan Music Shop, 20 Bank Place, Tipperary Town in 1971. Danny Ryan Music Shop is now owned by Danny’s son Michael John Ryan M.A. Dip.C.S.M., Dip F.A. and Michael John’s wife Siobhan Hyland Ryan. Michael John is the Director of The Ryan School of Music and the County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra.

Bourke Sports

Bourke Sports was founded in 2012 by Cathal Bourke as a manufacturer of Hurley’s and is now one the fastest growing sportswear companies in Ireland. Located in Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, Bourke Sports is an award winning, family run, Irish sports company that manage the design, manufacture and supply of elegant and fashionable sportswear for all sporting and leisure activities.

Initially Bourke Sports began making Hurley’s and later diversified into sportswear. Bourke Sports Hurley’s are favored by many top inter-county players throughout Ireland including a large percentage of the Tipperary Senior hurling team.

The mission of Bourke Sports is to become the market leader in the sporting goods industry in Ireland by providing high quality products through a friendly and efficient customer service.

Tipperary Racecourse

For over 100 years Tipperary Racecourse has been a place of entertainment for racing fans and it continues its proud heritage of hosting the country’s greatest racehorses from the indomitable Istabraq, to the 2017 Irish Derby winner Capri. Off the track the entertainment continues with Fundraisers, Family race days, Ladies days, the Tipperary Colour Run and live music ensuring all interests are catered for. To promote the course Tipperary Racecourse has embraced social media, with content being viewed 1 million times in 2017 and followers increasing by over 45%.

