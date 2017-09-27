82 years old Tipperary woman will undertake a 100 foot abseil for cancer charity

An 82 years old Tipperary woman will undertake a 100 foot abseil down the Mirror Wall cliff, located not far from the Cliffs of Moher, to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Ageless Chrissie O’Meara, has recently set herself yet another fundraising target. As part of the 19th Annual Autumn Charity Challenge the 82 years young, great grandmother, intends to once again demonstrating her formidable rock climbing skills with the 100 foot abseil down the Mirror Wall cliff. She is doing this in order to raise funds for the very worthy Suirhaven charity in Thurles.



If your ambitions don’t run quite so far as Chrissie’s, the weekend also offers opportunities for people of all fitness levels to enjoy the best of the Burren on October 20/21/22, while based in the Falls Hotel, Ennistymon.

There will be a walk of the northwest Burren overlooking Black Head; a ramble of the East Burren including Slieve Oughmama; a full traverse of the famous Cliffs of Moher walk and an easy nature and heritage stroll exploring the flora and antiquities of the Burren.

Also on offer will be a gentle introduction to adventure sports: rock-climbing, abseiling and caving. With almost 140 booking so far, there are only a few places remaining.

The event is open to all comers with a €60 deposit securing your place. Book with Michael Sutton, 17 Willowmere Drive, Thurles. Tel: 086 4009989. Email: michaelsutton1949@gmail.com