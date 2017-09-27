Three Tipperary candidates to contest Fianna Fáil Árd Comhairle Elections

Three members of Fianna Fáil from Tipperary are set to contest elections to the Party’s Árd Comhairle at the forthcoming Árd Fheis.

Outgoing Leas-Uachtarán Fianna Fáil, Arthur Griffin (Thurles), is seeking re-election as Vice-President of the republican party with two further members Tim Maher (Clonmore) and Sandra Farrell (Nenagh) contesting seats on the “Committee of 15” (C15). The C15 consists of 3 panels (Male, Female and Northern), and so Maher and Farrell will not be running against each other.

Arthur Griffin was first elected Leas-Uactharán Fianna Fáil in 2013 and has been returned ever since. He is former chairperson of Tipperary Fianna Fáil and has chaired the Fianna Fáil European Affairs committee for the past two years.

Arthur has focused on developing Fianna Fáil in Northern Ireland since his election, as well continuing to serve on the officer board of Tipperary Fianna Fáil. At 31 years of age he is the youngest Vice President of Fianna Fáil.

Tim Maher is a dairy farmer from Clonmore, Templemore. He has served the party as Cumann Chair & Secretary, CDC Treasurer & Youth Officer, Chair of Ógra CDC and Director of Elections.

Outside of Fianna Fáil Tim is particularly well known for his work with Macra na Feirme where he held the role of County Chair of North Tipp Macra.

Sandra Farrell is from Nenagh and is an active member of the Nenagh Cumann. She is the Managing Director of Springfort Healthcare Ltd and is the current operator of St. Michael’s Nursing Home in Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. A former town councillor in Nenagh, Sandra has just completed a Masters in Government at UCC.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has wished the three well in their endeavours saying: “Tipperary Fianna Fáil has a good tradition of travelling in large numbers to the Árd Fheis and I am in no doubt that if we continue that tradition, the three candidates in question will be successful.”

The 78th Fianna Fáil Árd Fheis takes place in the RDS Dublin on October 13th & 14th.