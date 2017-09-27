Armed Gardaí conducted Tipperary checkpoints

Armed gardaí conducted several checkpoints in the Nenagh and Roscrea areas over recent days as part of 'Operation Thor'.



The operation targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence, and the latest crime trends and patterns to protect communities.



Several seizures of illegal drugs were made. Among these was the seizure of cannabis herb valued at around €700 on Kickham St, Nenagh, last Friday. A number of males, none of whom are local, were arrested.

Gardaí also seized a quantity of suspected illegal drugs during the search of a house on McDonagh St, Nenagh, last Thursday. A substance with an estimated street value of around €600 was seized and sent for analysis. An individual was arrested and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.



A male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Tyone, Nenagh, last Saturday night. It is understood that the driver attempted to turn back from a checkpoint that gardaí had set up in the area.



With the evenings now closing in, gardaí are encouraging pedestrians and cyclists to wear hi-viz jackets when out after dark or in poor light. The jackets are available free of charge at your local garda station.



And with another pheasant-shooting season getting underway on October 1st, gardaí are reminding firearms holders that they must renew their licences. It is an offence to have possession of an unlicensed firearm and gardaí are warning that prosecutions will be taken against those who fail to meet their obligations.