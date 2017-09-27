Death of prominent Thurles businesswoman

The death has taken place of prominent Thurles businesswoman, Mary O'Donnell, who was an integral part of the business community in the town for many years.

Mrs. O'Donnell, with her husband Dan, owned the renowned boutique First Editions, on Liberty Square, which also had outlets in Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

The Thurles premises only closed within the past fortnight after it had been announced that the O'Donnells had decided to retire.

Mrs. O'Donnell, a native of Wexford, had moved to Thurles over thirty years ago and, with Dan, established the highly success chain of boutiques.

Née White, she resided at Riversdale House, Liskeveen. Her death took place in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Vincents Private Hospital, Dublin.



She is deeply regretted by her husband Dan, children Damien, Rory and Ash, brothers Gerard and James, close friend Rosaleen (Eth), sisters in law, brother in law, extended family and friends.



Reposing is at her residence on Thursday 28th September 2017 from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, Thurles on Friday 29th September at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.



Donations to Suir Haven, Thurles.

May she rest in peace.