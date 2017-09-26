Average three-bed Tipperary semi rises by 4.1% to €147,500

The price of the average three-bed semi in Co Tipperary has risen 4.1% to €147,500 in the last three months, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

In Newport the price of a three-bed semi has risen 7.1% in the last year to €150,000 while Clonmel has seen a 3.1% rise to €165,000 in the same period.

Three-bed semis in Nenagh have risen 7.4% to €145,000 in the last year, and in Roscrea a 10.6% annual rise means a three-bed will now cost €130,000.

“Roscrea is still very much a local market and prices increase when there is a price increase in the other larger towns in the county,” said Seamus Browne from REA Seamus Browne.

“Lack of stock is proving a problem and the margins is narrowing for renting versus buying,” said James Lee from REA John Lee.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €221,843, the Q3 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a rise of 3.1% on the Q2 figure of €215,269.

Overall, the average house price across the country has risen by 11.2% over the past 12 months – just under twice the 6% increase registered to the full year to September 2016.

The average three-bed semi-detached home in Dublin city has jumped in value by €17,000 in the three months to the end of September, and now costs €431,500.

The 4.1% rise over the last quarter means that prices in the capital’s postcode areas have increased by 15.6% over the past year, with properties selling in an average of four weeks after hitting the market.

“Supply is the main driver of these continuing price rises with our agents reporting that the volume of listings is down around the country,” said REA spokesperson Healy Hynes.

"In what is becoming a vicious circle, families looking to trade up are not seeing the larger homes becoming available while empty nesters looking to downsize do not have a ready supply of smaller homes emerging on the market.

“To complete the equation, first-time buyers are not seeing the three-bed semis coming through in sufficient numbers.”

The commuter counties continued to rebound after a relatively static 2016 and saw an increase of 2.7% this quarter, with the average house now selling for €229,300.

The slowest growth nationwide was registered in the main cities outside of Dublin, as while Galway at €255,000 (up 4.1%) and Limerick at €190,000 (up 2.7%) showed growth, Cork city prices remained static over the three-month period, and just 5.1% up on the year.

The country’s smaller rural towns situated outside of Dublin, the commuter belt and the major cities out-performed the national index with prices rising by an average of 2.8% over the quarter to €142,867.