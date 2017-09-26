Appeal for information for €1,000 worth of stolen concert tickets in Tipperary

Gardai in Tipperary have appealed for information involving the theft of €1,000 worth of concert tickets for a local music festival.

The incident occurred on Sunday May 1st, 2016 at approximately 12.47pm at the Lar na Pairce shop in Thurles.

Two men were seen on CCTV cameras entering the shop before one of the men proceeded to distract a staff member. The second man then moved behind the counter, taking an envelope containing 50 tickets, worth €20 each, for The West's Awake music festival in Clonoulty. The total value of the tickets was €1,000.

CCTV footage of the incident was broadcast on Monday night’s episode of Crimecall on RTE1. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.

A separate appeal for information involving an aggravated burglary in Cloneen was also featured on Crimecall on Monday night.