Age Friendly Health & Well Being evening in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

On October 4th from 11m – 4pm Roscrea will hold a health and well being information event open to all members of the public in Racket Hall Hotel, Dublin Road, Roscrea.

The day is relevant for all adults and will be of special interest to older people, formal and informal carers. More than 70 exhibitors will be there providing information, education, support and resources to the public about all aspects of health and wellbeing.

The event, hosted by Age Friendly Roscrea, is the first of its kind for the area and is open to everyone.

The HSE will have information stands on every aspect of health care provision; the Gardaí Siochana on personal and home safety and security. National Organisations such as Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, The Marie Keating Foundation, The Irish Hospice Federation, National Council for the Blind, Citizens Information, Mabs, Sage, will participate, as will Citizens Information, Mabs, Aware, Pieta House, Red Cross, Sports Partnership and many more.

Anne Keevey, Chairperson of Age Friendly Roscrea explains ‘’This is going to be a brilliant day, a day for everyone where they can access education and information with a focus on health and wellbeing…if you wish, have your blood pressure checked or test for diabetes, there will even be a bit of entertainment!’’.

Many local organisations and businesses will also be there, including local dentists, optician, healthy food suppliers. Representatives from many of Roscrea sporting organisations will be there including tennis and cycling, as well as weight loss programme stands and stands focusing on mobility and technology.

Roscrea local pharmacies will be present with a healthcare theme at each stand and complimentary therapists will tell you more about therapies such as mindfulness, reflexology and Tai Chi…. and you may even have a chance to try some of them during the day.

The idea for this event came, from a public consultation, conducted by Age Friendly Roscrea in 2016. Older people in the Roscrea area said they wanted to have more information and supports made available to them. Anne Keevey and the Committee of Age Friendly Roscrea has been working hard to ensure that what older people have asked for will be delivered in the town. Anne said ‘’The health and wellbeing day is very important because we know that older people and carers want more information about services and supports. At this event, we will also be launching a new ‘Information Guide to Services for Older People in Tipperary’. The HSE, Local Authority and Citizens Information have worked together to compile this comprehensive guide which will be an invaluable resource for people, letting them know exactly what is available throughout the county.

Edward Kelly will be delivering a short talk at 3pm focusing on ageing and the phenomenon known as the ‘Third Act’. The Tipp FM road caster will broadcast from the event. Everyone is welcome to pop in on the day and there is a free transport service to and from the event (for more details phone 083 1133987). Racket Hall will also offer a special lunchtime rate to all who attend the event- so come along. If you are driving there, there are some designated Age Friendly parking spaces available- it’s great to see these popping up around the town to make it easier for older people to park. For more information contact 083 1133987.