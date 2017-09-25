Tipperary 2017 Women’s Mini Marathon is a resounding success

Perfect running conditions for the 700 participants who took to the roads of Clonmel to complete the 2017 Tipperary Women Marathon. The wonderful atmosphere was started by Banna Cluain Meala who entertained the participants on their way to the Start Line where Kool Schools provided the warm up. Leas-Chathaoirleach Roger Kennedy addressed the participants before the start as they made their the way down the quay's of Clonmel. The first lady back to cross the finish line was Sally Forristal from New Ross in a chip time of 38.49 followed very quickly by Linda Grogan from Cashel in 39.31. Third place went to Clonmel AC athlete Aine Roche (41.14), Ciara Cummins who launched this year's marathon came home in 4th place in a time of 43.02, Fifth place was Jennifer O'Sullivan from Dublin (43.23) and sixth was Sandra Prendergast from Lismore (44.06).

Rosaleen O'Leary took the honours in the wheelchair category. All the participants between runners and walkers were back in a time under 2 hours, many of whom were competing in the first ever 10km event. All entrants received a race medallion and event tech t-shirt which was sponsored by LI T.

Race Winner Sally Forristal commented that she was delighted to win the event and paid tribute to her fellow competitors. The largest group raising funds for charity for the second year in a row was 'Best Boob Forward' led by Majella Moyles, the €200 donation will make its way to Breast Cancer Research.

The 2017 Tipperary Mini Marathon was supported by a groundswell of local businesses and civic organisations. There was huge praise for the superb organisation and months of careful planning and preparation from the hard working committee who was lead by Tipperary Sports Partnership in conjunction with Clonmel AC. The organising committee included representatives Clonmel MD, LIT Tipperary, Clonmel Gardaí, Tipperary County Athletics, Tipp FM and Tipperary Civil Defence.

The organising committee would like to extend their warm thanks to all the volunteers who supported the event and to all the local business who provided sponsorship, donations and support for the 2017 event including Sport Ireland who provided the seed funding through their Women in Sport programme. A big thank you and well done to all the athletes for taking part and creating an electric atmosphere.

All details including race results are available on www.tippminimarathon.ie