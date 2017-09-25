Tipperary Graduate Chosen to Represent Ireland’s Agri-Food Industry

Bord Bia has announced details of the ten professionals who have been selected as the new Bord Bia Origin Green Ambassadors to promote the Irish agri-food industry’s sustainability efforts. One of those selected is Charlie Purcell, a UCD Ag Science graduate from Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, who will study for an MSc in Business Sustainability with the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School while working abroad on behalf of Bord Bia and the Irish food industry.

Chosen from over 200 applications, these Ambassadors (who had to have a minimum of five years’ professional experience) will continue the important role of building awareness of Ireland’s food and drink industry’s sustainability credentials, both at home and abroad as part of Bord Bia’s Origin Green initiative. Origin Green is the world’s first sustainability programme for a country’s entire food and drink sector. Origin Green enables Ireland’s food industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets, establishing a baseline for continuous improvement.

This Ambassador programme is unique in that it brings education, leading global food and drink brands and entrepreneurial sustainability professionals together to collaborate and learn. Following an intensive induction in UCD, Charlie will be assigned to an international company placement in an overseas market to promote Origin Green while also gathering invaluable insights into trade strategies which will be fed back into industry at home here in Ireland. In the past, Origin Green Ambassadors have worked in some of the world’s most influential brands across Europe, North America, and Asia, including Alibaba, Coca-Cola, Cargill, Five Guys, Mars, McDonalds, Sainsbury’s, Sodexo, Tesco and WWF.

Speaking about the Ambassadors, Padraig Brennan, Bord Bia’s Director of Markets said, “This group of highly motivated and ambitious professionals are people who share our vision for the Irish food and drink industry. They have been especially selected to help clearly communicate Ireland’s sustainability credentials to international markets and act as a knowledge sharing conduit between the Irish food industry and world-leading organisations achieving best practice in sustainability. This collaboration and insight has been vital in the development of Origin Green, which needs to constantly evolve to ensure that sustainable food production is both viable and achievable”.

Charlie Purcell, who has previously worked for Glanbia, added “I’m proud to be a Bord Bia Origin Green Ambassador. Ireland is a world leader in food and drink production and now we are leading the way for sustainable business solutions. I look forward to learning from global food companies and working with thought leaders within the industry as they face increasing sustainability challenges, while also promoting our Irish food and drink industry overseas”.

Created by Bord Bia in 2012, Origin Green is the world’s first national food sustainability programme. It brings the entire food industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers to foodservice operators together in setting and achieving measurable sustainability targets. The programme supports food manufacturers to develop plans in key areas of sustainability, such as raw material sourcing, emissions, energy, waste, water, biodiversity, and CSR activities. These are all aimed at reducing environmental impact, serving local communities more effectively and protecting the rich natural resources that Ireland enjoys. Origin Green sets out Ireland’s ambition to become a world leader in the delivery of sustainable, high-quality food and drink products. Origin Green currently encompasses over 270 Irish food and drink companies and some 65,000 beef and dairy farms. For more information, visit www.origingreen.ie