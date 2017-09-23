Tipperary burglary to feature on RTE’s Crimecall

An aggravated burglary in Tipperary in which a man was tackled to the ground and tied up in his home will be one of the incidents included in the new series of Crimecall on RTE1.

Gardai at Clonmel Garda Station have issued an appeal for witnesses to an aggravated burglary that occurred at a garage in Cloneen, Co Tipperary in 2016 to come forward.

On Saturday 24th September, 2016 the owner of the garage locked up the premises after serving his last customer at around 8.30pm. He returned home and was in his kitchen when he was approached by two masked men who wrestled him to the ground. The masked intruders then searched the house before tying the man up and locking him into a bedroom.

Gardaí have established that two vehicles were seen outside the premises at the time of the burglary. The first is described as a crew cab, show room condition, possibly black or navy with chrome to the front. The second is described as a wine Toyota Corolla.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the vicinity of Cloneen on the evening of the Saturday, September 24th to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the days or weeks before the incident to come forward or anyone with information as to the identity of those responsible to come forward.

Member I/C; Detective Sergeant David Buckley, Clonmel Garda Station

Crimecall returns to RTE1 on Monday, 25 September at 9.35pm.