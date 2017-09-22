Tipperary Gardai issue warning to hurling fans

Gardai have issued a notice to the participating clubs in Sunday's county senior hurling semi-finals in Semple Stadium.

In the notice Club officers are asked to notify their followers that the Gardaí will be out and noting cars parked illegally in the vicinity of Semple Stadium. They have asked that supporters not park in a manner which blocks peoples entrances or on footpaths.

The Stadium hosts the County senior hurling championship semi-finals involving Annacarthy, Borris-Ileigh, Drom-Inch as well home town club Thurles Sarsfields.

The new stand only is open for these games.