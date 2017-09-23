Best wishes to Cian O'Carroll

A beautiful Georgian stone mansion dating from the early 19th century, and situated near the Aldi store in Cashel, is set for a new lease of life when a Tipperary legal firm moves in this month.

Cian O'Carroll Solicitors is getting ready for the big move to their superb new offices at Indaville, Cashel, and are looking for some new team members. “From September 2017, Indaville will be our new office giving us the additional space we need to grow our team and have a wonderful work environment,” commented a spokesperson. Best wishes to cian@tipplaw.com.

Buildings of Ireland describes Indaville, Boherclough Street, Cashel, as “a fine villa-style house and unique in Cashel.”