Fresher's Day at Templemore College

Templemore College of Further Education kicked off the academic year with a busy and fun filled Fresher’s Day on Friday 1st September.

Over 400 full time adult students took part in events such as ‘Minute to Win It’ team challenges, table quiz and ‘The Cube’ challenge. The students received complimentary ‘goodie bags’ containing lots of student discounts, promotions and freebies.

Fresher’s Day was initiated a number of years ago in the college and aims to engage students with the college environment and with each other in a fun and positive way. It is a fantastic opportunity for students to get familiar with the college campus, meet the teachers and staff and get to know their class peers. The Student Union supports and funds this annual event.

The principal and staff at Templemore College wish all of their students a happy and successful year ahead! Templemore College of Further Education is still enrolling. To secure your place as soon as possible then contact the college at 0504-31007 or apply online at www.tcfe.ie