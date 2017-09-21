Canon Hayes Chair looks for support

The Chairman of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Martin Quinn, has called for more public and community support for the Centre as it faces its AGM on September 28th.

"The Centre has had a very difficult few years and is not out of the woods yet. In this it's 30th year it is vital that the community row in behind the Centre and offer whatever support and ideas that it can to protect its future. I would appeal to people to attend the AGM in the Centre at 8pm on Thursday, September 28th and to hear what the current situation is regarding its future. We have a very successful Members Club Draw on-going and some of the money raised is being invested in maintenance and development and in the opening of a new Strength and Conditioning Suite. We have invited the Minister for Sport to come and open this new facility and to present the Sports Scholarships on the same occasion. I am optimistic that the Centre has a positive future but this can not be achieved without community support. The Centre needs further investment and has an application pending for a Sports Capital Grant with the Department of Sport. Community involvement and support has been the cornerstone of this project over the last 30 years and I am hopeful that this will continue into the future".

The AGM will take place at the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre on Thursday, September 28th at 8pm and all are welcome to attend.