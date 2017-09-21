Highest number of non-nationals in Tipperary come from the UK

The largest number of non-nationals living in County Tipperary come from the United Kingdom, Census 2016 has revealed.

Of the 14,157 non-nationals living in the Premier County, 4,104 come from our nearest neighbours, the United Kingdom with the second highest coming from Poland, at 4,071. Together they accounted for 57.7% of the county’s non-Irish population.

Lithuanian, Latvian and Romanian nationals completed the top five non-Irish nationalities, and together comprised 17.9% of all non-Irish nationals.



The Central Statistics Office today published Census 2016 Profile 7

Migration and Diversity. The report shows that, in April 2016, there were 535,475 non-Irish nationals living in the country, a 1.6% decrease on the 2011 figure of 544,357.

The numbers of people holding dual citizenship (Irish-other country) increased by 87.4% to 104,784 persons.



Commenting, Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, said: “This report gives a detailed insight into the many different nationalities living in Ireland, including their age profile, marital status, the languages they speak, and their educational and employment status. Non-Irish nationals and those with dual nationality are now well established in Irish society and communities throughout the country, and this report provides a wealth of information on their social and economic circumstances in April 2016.”



In Census 2016, 14,157 Tipperary residents (8.9%) indicated that they were non-Irish nationals, a decline of 1,183 (7.7%) on 2011, when they comprised 9.7% of the county’s population.



In the State overall, non-Irish nationals accounted for 11.6% of the total population in April 2016.



Cahir, with a non-Irish national population of 979 (27.3%) from a total population of 3,590, was ranked eighth of the ten towns (with a population of 1,500 and above) with the highest proportion of non-Irish

nationals.



In the year prior to Census 2016, 82,346 people moved to Ireland. Of these, 1,721 were living in County Tipperary, an increase of 653 (61.1%) on the year before the 2011 census. Almost two-thirds – 1,096 (63.7%) – were born outside of the country.









