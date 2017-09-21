Housing boost for Tipperary?

A Tipperary town could be in for a much needed boost in its housing stock following the news that a planning application is to be lodged with Tipperary County Council in the coming weeks.

The application, for 41 houses, is for a site on Sir John's Road, part of the Gleann an Locha estate in Carrick on Suir.



The unfinished development was partly demolished some years ago due to concerns over health and safety.

The site has been purchased by Swan Lake Homes and company director Pierce O’Loughlin says there is a definite demand for housing in Carrick-on-Suir.