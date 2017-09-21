Tipperary to benefit from new 120 bed hotel

A Tipperary town centre is to receive a new lease of life with the news that an hotel, which has lain idle for nearly twenty years, is to be re-developed.

The iconic Clonmel Arms Hotel in Clonmel, which was once a vibrant and popular hostelry has new owners who are planning a 120 bedroom hotel on the site.

The building had fallen into considerable disrepair and there have been efforts over the years to have it developed, with a multi-story car park and retail development speculated at one point.



The property on Sarsfield Street was sold by NAMA earlier this year.

This week's meeting of Clonmel Borough District heard from District Administrator Anthony Coleman that the new owners are planning a 120 bedroom hotel.