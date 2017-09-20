BREAKING: Man missing in Tipperary is found

A 54 years old man, who was reported missing yesterday evening on the Galtee mountains, is on his way back to his family after being found fit and well on the side of Galtymore.

The experienced hillwalker was reported missing yesterday evening after calling his wife to warn his phone battery was running low.

http://www.tipperarystar.ie/news/home/271550/breaking-search-underway-for-man-missing-in-tipperary.html



A search by Mountain rescue groups, aided by Valentia coastguard and dog crews was launched last night but was stood down overnight due to heavy fog. Two dog teams from the Search and Rescue group as well as ground teams and up to 25 volunteers resumed a search at approximately 6 a.m. this morning.

Authorities say that the experienced hill walker had been walking in the Black Road area of Galtymore, on the Tipperary/Limerick border when he was last heard from.

South East Mountain Rescue had issued a statement this morning saying "SEMRA were tasked to search for a missing walker in the Galtee Mountains on Tuesday evening. The team responded immediately and deployed a number of search parties on the hill. As darkness fell the mountain was covered in heavy mist and fog. While temperatures were not that low there was a strong wind on the top of the mountain and very poor visibility. The search parties returned off the hill after 1.30 am not having found the missing walker. The team was working closely with Cahir Gardai and Valentia Coastguard for the duration of the search."

Following this morning's search Jimmy Barry of SEMRA confirmed that the man was found on the side of Galtymore. He was, said Mr. Barry, very fit and had no injuries but was 'delighted to get off the mountain'.