Nenagh Walking Club takes a trek around west Cork

Nenagh Walking Club had another successful and busy weekend of walking which was based in Castletownbere.

Weather was a little bit unpredictable but to our surprise showers were interspersed with sunshine.

Over 20 members did Healy's Pass to Knockowen which was a challenging walk with the conditions underfoot, while over 30 members did a day trip to Bere Island with most spectacular views.

For the third day, there was a change of plan because of the predicted bad weather, with a leisurely walk around Dunboy Castle at Boulin Bay the homestead of O'Sullivan Beara's Homestead The final dau was spent on a trip to Dursey Island on Ireland's only cable car.

A big thank you to Aideen and Willie who looked after the team for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the next upcoming Sunday walk takes place on September 24 in Portumna. This will be confirmed. Other walks to look forward to are Latteragh and the Great Southern Trail.

Tuesday walks will depart from Tesco at 7.30pm with a walk along the bypass.

Thursday's morning walks at 10.30am will finish on the last week in September. Contact Willie 087-6633577 for more information.

There will be a members meeting on Thursday, October 5, 8pm in Hi B to consider safety issues.