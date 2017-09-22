Tipperary motoring: council gives €3.3m Borrisokane scheme the green light

The long running saga of Borrisokane's Main Street has finally reached the end of the road after Nenagh councilllors agreed last week to accept the outcome of the public consultations.

Work on re-instating the road had been delayed because of submissions to the original Part 8 public consultation process which resulted in a second process having to be gone through.

Tipperary County Council inhouse road design team, led by John Nolan, went back to the drawing board and changed the original scheme substantially.

Ahead of the design being accepted at Nenagh Municipal District Council, Cllr Michael O'Meara left the council chamber, declaring he had a conflict of interest.

The entire work will take in 2.2km of roadway and cost €3m.

It is expected that, allowing for the tendering process and contract signing, work will start early in 2018.

Among the changes will be imrpovements at junctions, a number of designated car parking spaces, a reduction in the roadway width, public lighting, the repair of a culvert, new footpaths, a light-controlled pedestrain crossing and work on the curve at the Appelgreen filling station. The plan will also see a number of no parking double yellow lines being put in place.

Mr Nolan told councillors it would go ahead with three conditions: that all mitigating proposals would be carried out; an archaeologist will be onsite for the deeper excavatio work and there will be a restriction on construction activity.

“There are quite a lot of changes and it shows that we were listening to people,” said district manager Marcus O'Connor.

Welcoming the changes, Cllr Ger Darcy said that there was not another street in Ireland that needed the work done as badly as Borrisokane.

“It had the unwanted name of being the least attractive town in Tipperary,” he said.

The FG councillor said: “You end up breaking eggs to make an omlette and you end up upsetting some people, but at this stage the vast majority is prepared to put up with some incovenience. It will transform the town.”

Agreeing, Cllr Joe Hannigan said Borrisokane would go from “one of the worst to one of the best”.

He seconded Cllr Darcy's proposal to acept the Part 8, saying he now hoped other infrastructure such as broadband would be improved and that the town would get a small industrial estate.

“It's a great day for Borrisokane,” said Cllr Hannigan.

Cllr Seamus Morris said that while getting Lower Ormond back into the Tipperary Dail constituency was one thing, “this is massive. We should move it forward and let the town grow.”

MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr John Carroll was delighted to see it get the seal of approval, pointing out that while had been a delay, they had to adhere to the process.

Following its adoption, Cllr O'Meara returned to the council and said: “This is a great day for Borrisokane and Lower Ormond. We have been waiting 30 years for this. People were frustrated but that is because they might not have understood the complexity of the issue. It will transform the town and make Borrisokane one of the best in Tipperary.”

He asked that the council nominate a liaison officer to communicate with locals and businesses while the work is being carried out.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Deputy Alan Kelly and Cllr Fiona Bonfield issued a joint statement welcoming the work.

“This is very welcome news for the residents and business people in the area as this has been an issue for some time.,” they said.