Tipperary farming: Templemore's Mary no longer does everything by the book thanks to Herdwatch

Mary Scanlon and her husband Pat are Suckler farmers based in Barnane, Templemore, in County Tipperary with a herd of between 30 and 35.

Their three children Michael, Patrick and Catherine have all left the home house but they still come home to give a hand on the farm when needed.

Mary always handled and dealt with all of the paper work for the farm, which she admits took up an awful lot of time.

She started using Herdwatch about 4 years ago after hearing about it through the grapevine and then finally taking the plunge and signing up for it at the National Ploughing Championships. They haven’t looked back since.

“I have always done the majority of the paperwork on the farm. I heard about Herdwatch and saw it advertised and then we were at the ploughing and we came across the Farm Relief Stand, we got chatting to the Herdwatch lads and ended up signing up for it there and then. We haven’t looked back since”.

For Mary, farm life and home life has become a lot easier for her and Pat since using Herdwatch, before signing up for the app everything was done by hand.

The blue book that she once relied on to keep track of everything is no longer in use:

“I don’t use the blue book at all anymore, everything is now recorded through Herdwatch and when we need to find something we just click into the app and there it is, we don’t have to be pulling out this blue book and writing when we sold or bought an animal. It’s all done for you via Herdwatch.”

When it comes to inspection time, Herdwatch for Mary ticks all the boxes.

She is able to keep track of and register everything on the farm through the app so when it does come to inspection time, it is all there to be checked and there is no scrambling for paper work.

“When we have an inspection Herdwatch is so handy, everything is there in front of you on the app ready to be printed off. There’s no time wasting at all because we will have recorded everything through the app day by day.”

After seeing how easier Herdwatch has made keeping track of things on the farm Mary could not recommend the app enough to other farmers. From registering calves easily to recording remedies, everything can be done there on the day completely hassle free and you know when you go to check for something again it will be there stored safely in the app.

“I have mentioned Herdwatch to my neighbours and told them how handy it is, every farmer should invest in it, it makes everything on the farm that bit easier to do. Before when I would register a calf, I would throw a card in the car and I could be driving around with it for a week before posting it, now it’s all done instantly once you have registered the calf.”

Herdwatch costs just €130 and is probably one of the best investments you will ever make on your farm. Join Mary and Pat Scanlon and the thousands of others already saving hours on paperwork.