€1,550 raised in Roscrea Coffee Morning for North Tipperary Hospice

Our drop-in service at the Parish Centre, Roscrea, opens every Thursday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Its aim is to provide support for people who are, or have been, on a cancer journey & to make people aware of the free services that North Tipperary Hospice currently offer.

North Tipperary Hospice currently have two centres which offer services in Suir Haven, Thurles & Suaimhneas, Nenagh. These centres provide complementary therapies, eg. reflexology, acupuncture, massages, bereavement support, mindfulness/moving towards inner peace, yoga, support group classes & much more.

If you wish to use this new service in Roscrea, you are most welcome to drop in or contact Manager Catherine Harty at 087-1236696 for more information.

Supporting people & their families with cancer

Thank you to everyone who supported the North Tipperary Hospice Coffee Morning held in the Parish Centre, Roscrea on Thursday 14th September – €1550 was raised.

Thank you to all who baked, donated treats, helped out on the day & to our very kind sponsors. Your generosity was both overwhelming & heart-warming! Míle buíochas!