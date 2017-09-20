Important Tipperary family collections included in the latest auction from Sheppards

As one of Ireland's leading auction houses, Sheppard's are specialists in Chinese ceramics and works of art; historical documents, and period pieces of high quality furniture, especially Irish. Sheppard's equally enjoys a reputation for artworks ranging from early eighteenth-century portraits to contemporary paintings. Clients include leading Irish, American, British, and Chinese collectors, and national institutions such as the National Library of Ireland and the National Museum of Ireland.

Their upcoming auction at their premises in Durrow, Co Laois, will take place from 26-27 September from 10.30am daily.

It includes important County Tipperary family collections including the estate of the late Josephine Beamish, Barnane House, Templemore and the estate of the late Timothy Kiely, Tipperary Town.

To view the online catalogue please go to http://www.sheppards.ie/catalogue