BREAKING: Search underway for man missing in Tipperary

Two dog teams from the Search and Rescue group as well as ground teams are conducting a search this morning for a man who has gone missing in the Galtee mountains.



The man, who is in his 50’s, was reported missing yesterday evening after losing contact with wife on the phone.

Authorities say that the experienced hill walker was walking in the Black Road area of Galtymore, on the Tipperary/Limerick border when he was last heard from.



The search has been hampered by difficult weather conditions overnight.



The last contact with him was at about 4pm yesterday just before his phone battery died.



Valentia Coastguard said they are unable to use its search and rescue helicopter last night due to foggy weather conditions.





It is understood the man failed to turn up at his car, parked nearby.





