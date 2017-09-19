Launch of 'poetry through the lens' in Raheen House

Lisha Walsh from Clonmel launched her book 'Poetry Through The Lens' on Sunday the 10th of September in Raheen House to an audience of over 100 people.

Poetry through The Lens is Lisha's first book and combines her love of photography with her reflective, scintillating style of writing.

A lifelong dream, Lisha decided to finally write the book with the encouragement and guidance of her Tipperary ETB communications and digital media teacher Cher Quinlan who encouraged Lisha to join her on the Work it out programme for further guidance.

“Work It Out!” is a new and innovative programme which was piloted with huge success in Clonmel during 2016.

It is open to all and was led by Jimmy Ryan who launched Lisha’s book.

It was supported / funded by CCRC, Tipperary Co. Co., STDC, Tipperary LEO and the DSP. It is based on the book of the same name by Des McCabe; internationally recognised personal development specialist.

Work It Out! builds upon participant's strengths and interests and gives people the opportunity to take control of their lives and build their future to; find work, earn income and develop their careers, doing what they really want to do.

Lisha thanked her family and friends and dedicated her book to her late father, the evening was photographed by her friend and fellow ETB student Joyce Dolan.

Poetry Through The Lens is available at The Bookmarket Clonmel.