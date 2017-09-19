Rising damp in Post Office

Cllr Tom Wood has received assurances that work will soon commence on combating damp in Cashel Post Office.

Cllr Wood made representations to An Post officials this week, inquiring if there has been any progress towards attending to the severe damp in Cashel Post Office.

“After a wet summer it is certainly showing signs of further deterioration and as we now enter the winter concern is increasing for its survival,” said Cllr Wood.

The office has been visited by An Post’s department for maintaining buildings, and “a specification prepared for the roof repairs which caused the leak. Redecoration will follow,” answered an Official. The precise dates for completion of the works is unclear.

“Following correspondence with An Post over the past few months relating to the severe damp in the interior of Cashel Post Office, a protected structure, I welcome the most recent update from Mr Enda Kelly, An Post, and I look forward to seeing progress in the near future,” added Cllr Wood.