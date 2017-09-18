Nenagh is saddened by sudden death of Daniel Kelly

The town of Nenagh was in mourning this Monday following the sudden death of Daniel Kelly, aged 20, of 74 Springfort Meadows, Nenagh.

His death is deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken parents, John and Marian, brothers Jason, James and Mark, grandparents Paddy Kelly, Sidney and Kathleen Oliver, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Daniel is reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick on Thursday morning at 11am for Funeral Service followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery.

House strictly private. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.