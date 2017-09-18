Tipperary duo release music video to mark International Day of Peace

Two performers from the Silvermines parish are to launch a new music video, Throw the Guns Away, this Wednesday, September 20, at 8pm through social media.

The video by Liam Gleeson and Sheila Chadwick will mark International Day of Peace on September 21.

In recognition of their efforts, the United Nations International Day of Peace have highlighted the launch on the events calendar of their own website as one of only two events happening in the Irish Republic.

Both vocalists would like to call out to anyone who has a Facebook page to also show your support for world peace by sharing and liking the video, which will be launched on both Liam’s and Sheelagh's Facebook pages.

Liam and Sheelagh are well-known local singers in the Silvermines Folk Choir, as well as their own solo careers,.

However, they have teamed up yet again for a track about the futility of war, which was penned by the late Billy Collins, Sheelagh's brother.

Following his death in 2001, Sheelagh came across a number of songs written by her brother and entered Throw your Guns Away in the Tipperary International Song of Peace in 2014.

Sheelagh now feels that the time is right to release the track as a video as it was recorded on Liam Gleeson’s debut album, Come What May…, with both herself and Liam singing as a duet.

Both singers are thrilled to be able to honour Billy’s memory by launching a video to such a wonderfully worded and an appropriate tune for the International Day of Peace.

They are also delighted to use the video as a means to show some of the wonderful Silvermines scenery on a global stage.

The video for Throw the Guns Away was recorded recently at the very scenic Mooreheads Bridge in Silvermines village and it was filmed and directed by the local multimedia artist, Charlie McGee of Charlie’s Multimedia.