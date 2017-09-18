Early weather outlook for the National Ploughing Championships

The outlook for the weather as of Sunday for the National Ploughing Championships is mixed over the three days. According to forecast, this is the weather expected from Tuesday to Thursday.

Tuesday: Temperatures on Tuesday will reach 18 degrees. It will be cloudy at times with spells of sunshine and it should remain dry throughout the day.

Wednesday: Temperatures on Wednesday are again expected to reach 18 degrees although it will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain with a weather system tracking west across the country

Thursday: Potentially a cooler day with temperatures currently expected to reach 14 degrees. A more changeable day with spells of sunshine and some showers

Check back each day throughout the National Ploughing Championships for updated weather forecasts.