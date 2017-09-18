Cllr Martin Browne slams FF/FG LPT vote 'smokescreen'

Cllr Martin Browne has said he wants to express his 'disgust' at the behaviour of the Chairperson, the CEO and the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and Labour party Councillors at a recent Co. Council meeting.

This grouping requested a 15-minute adjournment and this was granted, at a meeting concerning the Local Property Tax (LPT).

“This (adjournment) lasted for an hour and a half while the other Councillors, officials and the Tipperary Comhairle na nOg sat in the Chamber,” says the Cashel based SF Councillor.

Cllr Browne rejects the claim that they needed time to consider their decision to increase the local property tax.

“These parties had a full week from the budget workshop to come to agreement,” he said.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says this was nothing other than “a smokescreen for the FF/FG pact which finished up voting in favour of the 10% increase,” added Cllr Browne.