Tipperary farming: ICSA announces details of Women in Farming talks at ploughing championships

With the National Ploughing Championships scheduled to start this Tuesday, September 19, in Screggan, Tullamore, the ICSA has launched its programme of discussions on Women in Farming.

The discussions will take place each day of the championships.

The following is the list of topics and speakers:

September 19, 9.30am

Discussion: Farming in a New EU

Speakers: Martina Calvey - Brand Development, Achill Mountain Lamb

Laura Johnston, president, Agricultural Consultants Association

Eimear McGuinness, Mart Manager, Donegal Marts

Topics: Brexit, bureaucracy, CAP, food chain fairness & alternative farming

September 19, 2.30pm

Discussion: Animal Health & Welfare

Speakers: Damien Barrett - SVI Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine

Mike Magan - Animal Health Ireland

Donal Lynch - XL Vets

Topics: BVD, Johnes, TB and Live Exports

September 20, 9.30am

Discussion: Challenges of being a Modern Farmer

Speakers: Leoni Byrne, SEWFI Co-founder and farmer

Geraldine Power, suckler farmer

Karen Elliffe - Queen of the Land and farmer

Topics: Off farm income, crime, farm debt, isolation and community involvement

September 20, 2.30pm

Discussion: Tillage

Speakers: Seamus Duggan, tillage farmer

David Shortall, Quinn’s of Baltinglass

Darragh Clear, 2016 Tillage Farmer of the Year

Topics: Inter farm trading, Cereal Quality Assurance and Sugar Beet

September 21, 9.30am

Discussion: The Farm of the Future

Speakers: Mona O’Donoghue Concannon, dairy, beef and suckler farmer

Ursula Kelly, Cormac Tagging

Paula Hynes, Zurich Farmer of the Year team

Topics: New technologies, profits, markets, renewables

Afternoon Panel Discussions and Q&A

September 21 2.30pm

Discussion: Organics

Speakers: John Seery, IOFGA and organic farmer

Oliver Crowe, agricultural adviser and organic farmer

Vincent Cleary, managing director, Glenisk

Topics: Organics Scheme, Markets and Knowledge Transfer