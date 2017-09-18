Tipperary farming: ICSA announces details of Women in Farming talks at ploughing championships
Queen of the Land Karen Elliffe
With the National Ploughing Championships scheduled to start this Tuesday, September 19, in Screggan, Tullamore, the ICSA has launched its programme of discussions on Women in Farming.
The discussions will take place each day of the championships.
The following is the list of topics and speakers:
September 19, 9.30am
Discussion: Farming in a New EU
Speakers: Martina Calvey - Brand Development, Achill Mountain Lamb
Laura Johnston, president, Agricultural Consultants Association
Eimear McGuinness, Mart Manager, Donegal Marts
Topics: Brexit, bureaucracy, CAP, food chain fairness & alternative farming
September 19, 2.30pm
Discussion: Animal Health & Welfare
Speakers: Damien Barrett - SVI Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine
Mike Magan - Animal Health Ireland
Donal Lynch - XL Vets
Topics: BVD, Johnes, TB and Live Exports
September 20, 9.30am
Discussion: Challenges of being a Modern Farmer
Speakers: Leoni Byrne, SEWFI Co-founder and farmer
Geraldine Power, suckler farmer
Karen Elliffe - Queen of the Land and farmer
Topics: Off farm income, crime, farm debt, isolation and community involvement
September 20, 2.30pm
Discussion: Tillage
Speakers: Seamus Duggan, tillage farmer
David Shortall, Quinn’s of Baltinglass
Darragh Clear, 2016 Tillage Farmer of the Year
Topics: Inter farm trading, Cereal Quality Assurance and Sugar Beet
September 21, 9.30am
Discussion: The Farm of the Future
Speakers: Mona O’Donoghue Concannon, dairy, beef and suckler farmer
Ursula Kelly, Cormac Tagging
Paula Hynes, Zurich Farmer of the Year team
Topics: New technologies, profits, markets, renewables
Afternoon Panel Discussions and Q&A
September 21 2.30pm
Discussion: Organics
Speakers: John Seery, IOFGA and organic farmer
Oliver Crowe, agricultural adviser and organic farmer
Vincent Cleary, managing director, Glenisk
Topics: Organics Scheme, Markets and Knowledge Transfer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on