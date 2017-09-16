BREAKING: Tipperary householders face 10% hike in property tax

Tipperary Co. Council's elected members have approved a 10% increase in the Local Property Tax levy that householders throughout the county will have to pay for 2018.

The controversial tax hike was approved by a vote of 22 councillors to 14 at the Council's monthly meeting in Clonmel.

The vote followed two hours of deliberation and heated debate and the hike was passed because of warnings from Council management that there would be cuts to local authority services next year if the increase wasn't sanctioned.

Co. Council CEO Joe MacGrath warned he couldn't ensure the same level of funding to services like the county's arts centres and leisure centres if additional income from the Local Property Tax wasn't raised.

He also warned councillors that if the tax increase wasn't approved, the local authority would be forced to cut its funding for roads and housing maintenance and the General Municipal Allowance for Municipal Districts from which community groups ranging from burial grounds committees and sports clubs to tidy towns groups receive Council grant aid.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail councillors voted in favour of the increase and it was opposed by the Council's five Sinn Fein councillors and many of the Independents.

The 10% LPT hike will bring in a projected extra €1.1829m revenue to the Council.

For households in the first LPT Valuation Band of houses valued up to €100,000 it will mean translate to a €9 increase in the tax. Householders in the €100,001 to €150,000 valuation band face a €22.50 increase while home owners in properties valued at between €150,000 and €200,000 will have an extra €31.50 added to their property tax bill.