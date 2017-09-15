Mourners gather to say final farewell to Tipperary teen Ciara Harty

Hundreds of mourners packed into the Cathedral of the Assumption this morning to say a final farewell to teenager Ciara Harty who tragically passed away on Tuesday.

Known for her love of fashion, music and art, the beautiful teenager who had not yet reached her 14th birthday was surrounded by her family and friends who had packed into the church to say goodbye.

Gifts including a cosmetic’s case were brought to the altar to symbolise Ciara’s love of makeup and beauty and her long held aspiration to become a beautician when she finished school.

Family and friends wore T-shirts emblazoned with Ciara’s face as a banner held aloft read ‘We loved you but I guess God loved you more.’

Fellow students from the Presentation Convent in Thurles, as well as teachers at the school, were also present to pay tribute to Ciara, who lived at Stradavoher Court, in the centre of the town.

The Presentation Thurles choir provided music during the mass while one of Ciara’s favourite songs the Travellin' Soldier rang out across the Cathedral.

During the mass Fr. Vincent Stapleton described Ciara’s love of dresses, makeup and snapchat adding how she had looked forward to becoming a beautician when she grew up. He said Ciara was like any other girl the same age; she loved her glamorous clothes, her phone and meeting friends.

Friends and classmates from the Presentation lined the street outside the cathedral in a guard of honour to say goodbye to their friend who was known to everyone for her kindness and sense of fun.

Flanked by her family, a white horse drawn carriage then carried Ciara’s coffin to her final resting place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Mary (Donoghue), brothers Tommy, Ronaldo, Francie and Jimmy, sisters Nellie, Angel and Priscilla, grandparents Tommy and Nan, uncle Michael, aunt Joanne, nieces, cousins, relatives, teachers and fellow pupils of the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles and many friends.