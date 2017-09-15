Tipperary holidaymakers will benefit from two new Shannon services

Holiday makers from Tipperary will welcome the news that Shannon Airport has announced two new services from the Mid-West to both Spain and Canada.

The Airport is adding two new schedules, one by Air Canada from Shannon to Toronto operating from 2nd June to 13th October 2018. The service will operate four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The second new route will be a Ryanair Barcelona-Reus service, twice weekly to run from March 2018.

Outlining the potential for the Canada service Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport said: “The decision by Air Canada to introduce a direct service between Shannon and its hub in Toronto is fantastic news for the airport and for Ireland. The new service will undoubtedly provide a major boost for Irish tourism and create new trade opportunities. Canadian tourists are high spenders and businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way in particular will benefit as the route will deliver significant Canadian visitors directly to their doorstep. We look forward to working with Air Canada and our tourism trade partners to ensure the success of the new service.”

The service opens up trade and tourism opportunities as Toronto Pearson International airport is an Air Canada hub and from here passengers can connect to over 190 onward destinations on five continents.

There are over 4.4 million Canadians of Irish descent, making the Irish among the largest ethnic groups in Canada.

Air Canada flights will depart Shannon at 10.30am arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 12.45pm. Return flights will depart Toronto at 10.00pm arriving in Shannon at 09.30am.

The Barcelona-Reus service from March 27th to October 27th will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing Shannon at 10:50 arriving at 14:20. The return flight will leave Barcelona-Reus at 14:50, arriving in Shannon at 16:20 (times subject to change).