Breaking: South Tipp General Hospitals 40 bed modular unit gets funding

The unit will have to through tender process and maybe planning, but is provided for in 2018 proposals

The 40 bed modular unit for South Tipperary General Hospital was been granted funding by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, TD and should be in place by 2018, provided there are no snags.

The unit, which was put forward by two consultants in the Clonmel hospital, in conjunction with Deputy Michael Lowry, is seen as a short term solution to a long term problem. However, it has also been confirmed that a Master Plan for health care in South Tipperary is underway and will include Our lady's Hospital in Cashel which is to be brought back into use as a day hospital, dealing with elective procedures and other non-acute requirements.

Minister Harris is in South Tipperary today as part of the Fine Gael think-in and he will discuss the future of South Tipp General Hospital with a local action group this afternoon. The Minister is to visit St Theresa’s hospital in Clogheen before travelling to Tipp town to meet with Circle of Friends, a cancer support group based in the Enterprise Centre on Station Road.

Following these meetings, Minister Harris will discuss the situation at South Tipp General and Our Lady’s in Cashel with members of the Save Our Acute Hospital Services and members of the Oireachtas.

Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the news of the modular unit for South Tipperary General Hospital, while Deputy Alan Kelly said that the key for the facility is to be included in the governments Capital Plan which will be drawn up in the coming weeks.