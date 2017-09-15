Tipperary deaths, Friday 15th September

The late Tony Kennedy

The death has occurred of Tony Kennedy, Knockboy, Gortnahoe, Thurles; and Rathfarnham, Dublin. Tony, deeply regretted by his wife June, mother Chrissie, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Monday, 18th September 2017 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Cremation Tuesday, 19th September 2017 in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.30pm. House Private Please.

The late Timmy Corcoran

The death has occurred of Timmy Corcoran, Carron, Tipperary Town and formerly of Ballintemple, Dundrum, on September 12th 2017. Unexpectedly at his home. Timmy, sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Cora, daughter Antoinette and her husband Paul, sons Andrew and John their partners Eileen and Elaine, grandchildren Tara, Adam and Emma, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends.



Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, this Friday, 15th September from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

The late Margo Hayes

The death has occurred of Margo Hayes (née O'Dwyer), formerly of Bahagha, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary and Lucan Dublin, on September 13th 2017, peacefully in the loving and wonderful care of Mary O’Connor & Staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel. Margo, wife of the late Billy (Cappawhite) and sister of the late Katchie and Biddy; sadly missed by her brother-in-law Paddy, nephews Dermot, George, Liam and Pat Ryan, nieces Rena (Carew), Phyllis (Richardson) and Mairéad (English), relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Des Hogan

The death has occurred of Des Hogan, Clashdrumsmith, Emly and formerly of Ballinahow, Tipperary, on 12/9/2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine, sister Eileen Conway, mother May and father Thomas. Sadly missed by his heart broken family sons Thomas, Ailbe and partner Bridie, Paddy and partner Nora, Mike and daughter-in-law Kay, daughter Mary and partner Mike, sister Breda, uncle James, sisters-in-law Teresa and Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at St. Ailbes Church, Emly at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Home Care.