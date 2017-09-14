'We loved you but I guess God loved you more' - tragic Tipperary teenager's funeral

The devastated family and friends of tragic Tipperary teenager, Ciara Harty, accompanied the fourteen year old's remains to the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles tonight, preceded by a banner held aloft by her family proclaiming 'We loved you but I guess God loved you more'.

Preceded by a car playing music to the words 'Only the good die young', the hearse containing Ciara's remains was surrounded by her shocked extended family and weeping friends as her white casket was shouldered into the Cathedral, from which she will be taken to her final resting place tomorrow.

Stunned fellow students at the Presentation Convent in Thurles, as well as teachers at the school, were also present to pay tribute to Ciara, who lived at Stradavoher Court, in the centre of the town.

Ciara reposed earlier in the day in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, and hundreds lined to pay their respects to her and to sympathise with her devastated family.

She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Mary (Donoghue), brothers Tommy, Ronaldo, Francie and Jimmy, sisters Nellie, Angel and Priscilla, grandparents Tommy and Nan, uncle Michael, aunt Joanne, nieces, cousins, relatives, teachers and fellow pupils of the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles and many friends.



Requiem Mass for Ciara will take place tomorrow Friday 15th September at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May she rest in peace.