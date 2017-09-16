Donohill proposal: Tipperary County Council gives solar farm the green light

Tipperary County Council has given the green light for a solar farm outside Donohill.

The application by Power Capital Renewable Energy Ltd was for 10-year permission for the construction of a solar PV farm with an export capacity of 8MW comprising appoximately 40,000 photovoltaic panels on ground mounted galvanised steel frames within a site of 15.04ha and all associated development including; 8 transformer stations, 8 auxiliary transformer stations, 8 inverters, 2 substations, 2 single storey buildings, 2 single storey communications buildings, 2 single storey client buildings, 4 CCTV cameras mounted on 4m high poles, site access road with access gates and internal access tracks and perimeter security fence(2m high).

The site is at Cauteen, Donohill.

The council has placed 18 conditions on granting permission.

The initial application attracted 11 different submissions from local residents and groups.