Tipperary Business Awards - Applications received, judging complete, nominees announced

Best Large Company Award

Sponsored by Abbott

Abbott’s vascular manufacturing facility in Clonmel helps meet worldwide demand for vascular devices. Abbott focuses on improving treatment options for people with coronary artery disease, mitral regurgitation and peripheral artery disease. We’re working on timely advances and innovative technologies that have the potential to improve the way doctors treat people with vascular diseases.

The original 150,000-square-foot facility was established on 55 acres by Digital Corp in 1980. Today, the modern 250,000-square-foot facility on a 19-acre site is a centre of excellence in the manufacturing of vascular devices. Abbott’s vascular business in Clonmel manufactures a broad range of vascular devices, including stent delivery systems.

Nominees for Best Large Company Award

Clancy Construction

Founded by Mr. John Clancy in 1947 and celebrating 70 years in business, Clancy has developed into a strong and innovative organisation, with vast experience in all sectors of the construction industry throughout Ireland. The company has its headquarters in Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

We take a partnership approach to every project as we are large enough for economics of scale but small enough for personal relationship.

Clancy are known as a contractor who is more interested in working with the client and design team in a collaborative manner to bring the project to a successful conclusion for all involved.

Clancy believe for construction projects to be successful the client must be satisfied with the finished product and that it exceeds their expectations.

Home Instead

In the last 9 years, the Home Instead Senior Care office in Tipperary has become a leader in the home care industry in Ireland as well as contributed greatly to the growth and success of the national network in Ireland. By putting the company mission, “To enhance the lives of older people and their families”, at the heart of what we do the operation has made Tipperary a better place to grow old by providing quality home care services.

As a home care provider, the organisation provides care to both HSE funded home care package recipients and private clients in the local community. Through continuous investment in education and training the Tipperary organisation has become a market leader in also providing quality safe care for those people living with dementia in the community.

Their Head Office in based in Thurles where they employ 15 people.

ABP Food Group

ABP Food Group has over 60 years’ Industry experience, is one of Europe’s leading privately-owned agribusiness companies. It is the largest beef processor in Europe and is a significant exporter of Irish beef worldwide including the US. ABP has three significant facilities in Tipperary employing over 1000 people and contributing €350 million to the local economy, both in raw material supply and employment. ABP achieved a GoldStar and worldwide recognition at the prestigious annual International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi) Awards for its Tipperary Dry Aged Black Angus Striploin. ABP has an international reputation for producing high quality premium beef products with full traceability. ABP has contributed significantly to the Local community over the last few years, the Duneske Leisure centre and all-weather soccer pitch at Cahir Park. ABP has invested €60 million in its Tipperary sites to ensure it remains a leading food processor in the county.

Retail, Hospitality, and Tourism Company Award

Sponsored by Showgrounds Shopping Centre

The Showgrounds Shopping Centre opened in October 2009. Covering a six acre site, the scheme has 35 units with a total lettable area of 117,000 sq ft (10,900 sq m approx.) and 365 free car parking space. Open 7 days a week, the Centre has a mix of retail fashion, food and consumer durables and features brands such as TK Maxx, Iceland and Argos. The Centre also has the only Marks & Spencer store in the south-east of Ireland ensuring a wide catchment area of over 260,000 regional shoppers.

Nominees for Retail, Hospitality, and Tourism Company Award

Crocanoir Holiday Homes and Music Avenue

Ten years ago Crocanoir (The Crock of Gold) was a crumbling ruin at the end of a Mullinahone boreen. Today it's a holiday home that has welcomed guests from over 50 different countries. It has also gained a unique niche in the music world with its 'music under the mountain' sessions. Many people come to Crocanoir in search of their roots and the Berminghams love of family history helps them to walk in their forefathers footsteps. Crocanoir is a place where history is treasured and where new memories and friends are constantly being made.

Fethard Horse Country Experience

Fethard Horse Country Experience is one of Tipperary’s newest Visitor Attractions within Ireland’s Ancient East. Located in the heart of the Golden Vale, FHC Experience offers visitors the opportunity to discover the rich culture, heritage and history of Fethard and surrounding areas. The interactive experience examines the relationship between the people, land and the horse revealing how they are all inextricably linked. Spread out over two floors within C17th Tholsel building situated in the centre of Fethard, over 3,500 people have already visited from across Ireland, Australia, UK, USA and beyond all helping to drive further footfall into Tipperary.

The Fayre

The Fayre, an independent family run retailer, is Nenagh's Main Greeting Card and Gift Retailer. The Fayre prides itself on providing unrivalled customer service that is tied in with expert knowledge passed on to each and every customer. Walk into our store today and you’ll find staff behind the counter who are passionate about customer service and have been trained to help you pick the perfect greeting card and gift. The Fayre also gives its customers that little bit more, including:

- FREE Rewards Club Membership to earn free greeting cards, magazines, and The Fayre's 100% Dairy Ice Cream! - FREE gift wrap service

Forget Me Not

Kate O'Mahony opened Forget Me Not as a gift and interiors shop in July 2010 in Parnell St., Clonmel, where her grandfather, Eugene had run a successful electrical business and where her father, Hugh, had been an Antiques Dealer. One of the most encouraging affirmations came two years later when the shop was short listed in The Irish Times competition , Best Shops in Ireland.

Kate believes in having a variety of quirky and unusual items, at affordable prices, not only from Ireland, but from all over the world. As the shop expanded she increased her range of products. One of these is the furniture and decorative paint developed by Annie Sloan, Chalk Paint T.M. Regular Paint and Upcycling classes are now a service offered by the shop. In 2015, Kate acquired a wine license and sources her wines from The Wine Buff. Now, not only does she retail some of the finest wines in the world but conducts regular tastings for groups on request. Every Thursday and Friday a bottle is open in the shop for tasting as well!

