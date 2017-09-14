Permission is sought for development of 59 houses in Tipperary

John & Desmond Cooney have applied to Tipperary County Council to build a residential development made up of 59 number two-storey houses at Cloneen Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary. The application was submitted on August 28.

The proposed development would be made up of two house types: Type A: two-storey three bed unit of 99 sq.m and Type B: two-storey four bed of 111 sq.m. The development would consist of blocks of semi-detached and terraced houses.

Permission is also sought for a new vehicular entrance onto the Cloneen Road.