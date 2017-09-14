Ballyreilly Threshing Festival, like in previous years, is being held on the first Sunday in October: 1st October, 2017, starting at 2pm. The location is in Ballyreilly, Borris In Ossory. It will be well signposted on the day on all the roads around the area.

The Festival this year is being held in memory of the late Eric Leahy (brother of Bernie Leahy of Castleiney, Templemore) who was one of the chief organisers of this Event over the years.

Funds raised are going to three charitable organisations: two of which are Laois Hospice and Laois Red Cross.

Further details of the Festival as follows:

Threshing in the old times farmyard - Vintage machinery of all makes and shapes: tractors, cars, stationery engines.

Fun Dog Show - three classes, for small, medium and large dogs. Judging with a difference.

Home Produce and Craft stalls. Auction. Children's games: putting the fun back into winning. Traditional music. Refreshments.

Admission: Adults €5. Each. Children Free. Free on site parking. See our Facebook page: Ballyreilly Threshing Festival. Further details in following weeks. All are welcome who are interested in helping with this event.

Enquiries to: the Chairman Paul Hogan 086 8140290 and the Secretary Ann Leahy 086 1264421.