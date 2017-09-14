Tipperary's 'The 2 Johnnies' launch 'D'hillbillies Mud Run' in aid of the Mercy Hospital Foundation

It’s back… ‘D’hillbillies Mud Run’ in aid of The Mercy Cancer Appeal will take place on Saturday, October 21st in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Tipperary adrenaline junkies are invited to get down and dirty at ‘D’hillbillies Mud Run’ in aid of the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Tipperary Comedy duo, ‘The 2 Johnnies’ got down and dirty to launch the fourth annual mud run which will see over 1,000 thrill seekers descend on Gortnahown Farm in Mitchelstown this October to tackle 6km or 12kms of muddy fun, that will see them run, crawl, scramble and slide over and under obstacles throughout the wet and wild course overlooking the Galtee Mountains.

D’hillbillies Mud Run, supported by media partner RedFM and E.Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealers, is open to anyone over 16 with a reasonable level of fitness. Entry is €35 per individual; while the cost for teams of 6 – 19 people is €33 per person; and for teams with over 20 members, the cost is just €30 per person plus one free entry. Anyone who registers online at www.mercyfundraising.ie will receive a specially commissioned D’hillbillies souvenir shirt. Participants can also register on the day, but must arrive at least an hour before your preferred timeto secure a place. Registration opens 9am and the first fun wave starts at 10.30am and in 15 minute intervals until 1pm.

Since its inception in 2014, this popular annual event, which is organised by Mitchelstown Lions Club and Curraghgulla Community Group, has raised over €51,000 for The Mercy Cancer Appeal. This appeal aims to fund key services and advancements in the treatment of, and research into many cancers; and in particular The Mercy Cancer CARE Centre, which will provide a quiet, safe place for patients and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis to come to receive support through their cancer journey.

Michael O’Meara, President, Mitchelstown Lions Club, spoke about the local support that makes D’hillbillies Mud Run possible: “Last year over 1,000 thrill seekers braved D’hillbillies Mud Run in Mitchelstown, raising over €17,400 for cancer services at The Mercy University Hospital Cork. This would not have been possible without the invaluable local support we received, and continue to receive. For the fourth consecutive year, Lions Club member, Billy O’Donovan will kindly host the mud run on his land at Gortnahown Farm; and without him, this event simply would not be possible. The local Curraghalla Community Group, and the local shops and businesses in Mitchelstown all deserve a special mention; as do our main sponsors RedFM and E.Tarrent & Sons Skoda Dealers.”