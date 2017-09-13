Huge crowds expected to descend on Thomastown, Co. Tipperary for funeral of Daniel Gubbins

Huge crowds are expected to descend on Thomastown, Golden this Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to a twenty five years old man who passed away on Monday last.

Daniel Gubbins, was only one of nine people in the world to be born with a very rare brain tumour which had to be removed shortly after birth which left him with severe physical and medical impairment for the rest of his life. He passed away on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family at his home in Thomastown, Golden.

He defied all the odds by going on to live a busy life, he was an award winning singer and loved singing Buddy Holly, Bruce Springsteen and Elvis songs. In recent years he became known as a strong voice for people with disabilities. He played an influential role in leading campaigns for the rights of the disabled, speaking at secondary schools throughout the country and was a persuasive force in getting people to think about issues that affected wheelchair users such as dog pooh and chewing gum waste on footpaths.

His mother Mags was honoured in 2013 when she was named Tipperary Carer of the Year award.

His remains will repose at his home today from 4.00 pm to 7.30 pm and Requiem Mass will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Thursday at 11.15 am.

He will be deeply missed by his heart-broken mother Mags and her partner Ger, his dad Noel, brothers Shane and Dylan, grandmother Nellie (Roche), aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins and extended family. He will also be sadly missed by his support worker and longtime friend Tony Lyons, his care assistant and friend Karen O’Brien, his mates at Cahir Men’s Shed and all his friends.