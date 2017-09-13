Tipperary teenager's death stuns community

The sudden death of a teenager from the town of Thurles yesterday has shocked and stunned the local community.

The passing of Ciara Harty, of Stradavoher Court, Thurles, has left her family and friends in a deep state of shock and heartbroken.

Friends at the Presentation Secondary School were deeply upset this morning as they learned of her passing.

Ciara is deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Mary (Donoghue), brothers Tommy, Ronaldo, Francie and Jimmy, sisters Nellie, Angel and Priscilla, grandparents Tommy and Nan, uncle Michael, aunt Joanne, nieces, cousins, relatives, teachers and fellow pupils of the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles and many friends.



May She Rest In Peace.

Details of her funeral arrangements have been announced. Ciara will repose in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 14th September from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 15th September at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.