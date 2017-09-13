Tipperary communities called upon for clean-up of illegal dumping and litter along the River Suir

Tipperary County Council has received funding under the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2017 for a community led clean-up initiative along the River Suir.

A date has been set for Saturday 23rd Sept for communities throughout the catchment to get involved, get out there and clean up their stretch of river from illegal dumping/litter. Please let us know if you or your community group are interested and if you need any equipment such as litter pickers, black sacks, skip bags, gloves, collection of bags etc, by contacting David Corbett, Tipperary County Council on 076 106 5000 or Sheevaun Thompson, Waters and Communities Office on 076 106 5261 with your requirements.

A Friends of the River Suir Facebook page has been set up @FriendsoftheRiverSuir. This page is for the entire River Suir community to post their Suir related thoughts, stories and pictures to. It will also keep you posted on current River Suir topics of interest such as the crayfish plague.

The anti-illegal dumping application for funding was prompted by Dr Fran Igoe, Regional Co-Ordinator of the Local Authority Waters and Communities Office. Head office is based in Civic Offices, Clonmel and the office operates on a shared service basis on behalf of all 31 Local Authorities throughout the country. One of the main objectives of the Waters and Communities Office is to promote public participation in the management of our water environment www.watersandcommunities.ie

If you know of an illegal dumping ‘hot spot’ along the River Suir please contact David Corbett, Tipperary County Council on 076 106 5000 to ensure that your area can be included in the clean-up day.

You can also report issues such as fly tipping, water pollution, littering, odours and back yard burning to the ‘See It? Say It!’ website http://www.epa.ie/enforcement/report/seeit/ or phone the 24 hour National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365 121.