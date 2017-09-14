Tipperary farming: ICSA package for National Ploughing Championships

ICSA has unveiled a packed schedule for the National Ploughing Championships 2017 taking place in Tullamore on September 19 to 21.

The highlights of the ICSA stand include panel discussions on Women in Agriculture and the launch of three new ICSA committees covering tillage, organics and animal health and welfare. These will join the existing ICSA commodity committees of beef, sheep, suckler and rural development.

The launches are scheduled for 2.30pm on each day of the championships.

The ICSA stand will also have a special focus on Women in Agriculture.

Each morning at 9.30am, ICSA will host a panel discussion on key farming issues.

The panel will consist of key players in farming and the agri-food sector.

Discussions will centre on: The Farm of the Future, discussing technology, profits, markets, renewables and alternative farming; Challenges of being a Modern Farmer, discussing off-farm income, crime, debt, labour, isolation and community involvement; Farming in a New EU, discussing Brexit, bureaucracy, CAP and food chain fairness.

The ICSA stand will be located on Block 2, Row 13, Stand 294.