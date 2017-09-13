Junior Cert: 2,400 Tipperary students anxiously await their results

The Junior Cert results have been posed to schools throughout The Premier County and will be handed out to the students from midday onwards.

The wait for 2,400 Tipperary students is almost over as the Junior Certificate results have been posted to schools throughout the Premier County and will be presented to the pupils from midday onwards.

The examinations, which were held in June, were the first taste of State examinations for the students and they have waited anxiously throughout the summer, wondering how they have performed. They will know very shortly now and parents, teachers and the students themselves are bracing themselves for the results.

Celebrations will take place over the next few days and at the weekend, but students are being warned that no alcohol will be permitted at celebratory discos and anyone trying to enter these discos having consumed alcohol, will be turned away.